Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Millwall players are playing for now?

Millwall will be determined to push on in the Championship later this year after producing a host of encouraging performances at this level during the previous campaign.

Lions manager Gary Rowett has already made some alterations to his senior squad ahead of the upcoming term as Connor Mahoney and Alex Pearce have been released.

Pearce has since signed for AFC Wimbledon while Mahlon Romeo and Maikel Kieftenbeld have also secured moves to new clubs this summer.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name the club that these 27 ex-Millwall players play for now.

Will you get 100%?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Millwall fans!

1 of 27 Who does former Millwall man Mark Beevers play for now? Cambridge United Doncaster Rovers Portsmouth Peterborough United