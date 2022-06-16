Latest News
Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Middlesbrough players are playing for now?
Middlesbrough are looking to have a positive summer transfer window in order to set themselves up for a promotion challenge next season.
The Teessiders just fell short last year in the play-off race but they know with the right additions this transfer window they can be there or thereabouts again in 22/23.
In the meantime, have a go at this Boro quiz and see if you can get full marks on where some of their former players are now…