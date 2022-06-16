Middlesbrough are looking to have a positive summer transfer window in order to set themselves up for a promotion challenge next season.

The Teessiders just fell short last year in the play-off race but they know with the right additions this transfer window they can be there or thereabouts again in 22/23.

In the meantime, have a go at this Boro quiz and see if you can get full marks on where some of their former players are now…

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Middlesbrough players are playing for now?

1 of 27 1) Where is Adam Reach playing now? West Brom Sheffield Wednesday Preston Portsmouth