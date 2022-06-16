Luton Town
Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Luton Town players are playing for now?
Luton Town will be hoping to recapture the form that led their unlikely promotion charge again next season.
The Hatters performed above all expectations in the previous campaign, securing a 6th place finish in the Championship.
Nathan Jones will be working this summer to ensure that the team does not see a big drop-off in performance that drops the club down the table once again.
For now, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest transfer quiz…
