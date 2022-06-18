Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Hull City

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Hull City players are playing for now?

Published

26 seconds ago

on

Hull City had a poor season this year and ended the campaign sat 19th in the Championship. 

However, having had a takeover go through, the club sit in a better position looking ahead to next season and Shota Arveladze will be hoping to improve his side for the new season with the intention of pushing further up the table next season.

As we await the new season, we look back in Hull history with this quiz about ex-Hull City players to see if you can tell us who they play for now.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Hull City players are playing for now?

1 of 27

Jordan Flores


Related Topics:

Passionate football fan. Currently studying a masters at UCFB alongside writing for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Hull City players are playing for now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: