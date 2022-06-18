With the transfer window now open, Bristol Rovers can start to prepare for life in League One next campaign.

It will no doubt be a busy summer ahead for Joey Barton following the club’s dramatic final day League Two promotion.

A key part of that business is likely to be players leaving the club, with ‘better’ players arriving in their place.

With that being said, why not put your Bristol Rovers knowledge to the test in our brand new quiz below.

See if you can guess which club these former Rovers players are at now – and don’t forget to share your score on social media!

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Bristol Rovers players are playing for now?

1 of 27 ED UPSON STEVENAGE ST ALBANS