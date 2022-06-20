Bradford City have made a brisk start to their transfer business this summer as they aim to assemble a squad which is capable of reaching new heights in League Two during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Bantams have signed the likes of Harry Chapman, Emmanuel Osadebe, Kian Harratt, Ryan East, Matthew Platt, Jake Young and Harry Lewis in recent times.

Mark Hughes’ side have also waved goodbye to Paudie O’Connor and Charles Vernham who have both sealed moves to Lincoln City.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name the teams that these 27 ex-Bradford players play for.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Bradford City players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Who does former Bradford man Nahki Wells play for now? Sheffield United Fulham QPR Bristol City