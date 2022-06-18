Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bolton Wanderers

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-Bolton Wanderers players are playing for now?

1 min ago

Bolton Wanderers are like any other club across the EFL in that they’ve had a high turnover of players over the years, owing to the current climate of the game. 

In this latest quiz, we’ve opted to pick out 27 former Bolton players, tasking you with identifying where they are currently plying their trade (as of the 2021/22 season).

It’s far harder than you might think, but you’ve got a 50% chance on each answer.

Can you score 100%?

Gary Cahill


