AFC Wimbledon have had plenty of players over the years but do you know where some of their former stars are plying their trade now?

In this Dons quiz, we’re looking at 27 men to have played for the club and asking where they are playing now, with them scattered all over the country and further afield.

See if you can get full marks and then share your scores with others on social media…

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-AFC Wimbledon players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Nadjim Abdou Martigues Sedan