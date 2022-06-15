Preparing for life back in the Premier League, Scott Parker will be using this summer period to best assemble a Bournemouth squad that can first and foremost avoid the top-tier drop.

Whilst we wait and see how this summer plays out for the Cherries, and how the new season begins, here, we have devised a 27-question quiz to test your knowledge of where former Bournemouth players are now playing their football.

Can you score full marks?

Quiz: Can you name which club these 27 ex-AFC Bournemouth players are playing for now?

1 of 27 Steve Cook? Middlesbrough Nottingham Forest Sheffield United West Brom