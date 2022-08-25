Watford have had plenty of players over the years but do you know where some of their former midfielders are playing their football now that they have left Vicarage Road.

In the following quiz, we’re looking at 26 former Hornets midfielders and you need to answer correctly on where they are playing now.

See if you can get full marks and then share your scores with other supporters on social media to see how you compare with them…

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Watford midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Nordin Amrabat AEK PAOK