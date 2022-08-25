Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Swindon Town midfielders play for currently?

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Swindon Town will be looking to secure a return to League One during the 2022/23 fourth-tier campaign after missing out on promotion last time out in the play-offs. 

Whilst we wait and see what the rest of this current season has in store for the Robins, here, we have devised a 26 question quiz that will test your knowledge of where a selection of ex-Swindon midfielders now play their football. 

Can you manage to score full marks? Let us know your scores via social media!

1 of 26

Michael Timlin?


