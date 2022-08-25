Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Shrewsbury Town midfielders play for currently?

There was a lot of positivity surrounding Shrewsbury Town ahead of the start of the 2022/23 League One campaign but as of yet they haven’t really lived up to the expectations.

Of course, there is still a long, long way to go in the season and we’re only a few weeks in but supporters will have hoped to see more after such an exciting summer.

Our quiz today is about former players, what we’re asking is: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Shrewsbury Town midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 1. Jon Taylor Doncaster Scunthorpe Bradford Hull