Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Reading FC midfielders play for currently?

Published

34 seconds ago

on

Over the years, Reading have had plenty of midfielders on their books.

Some of those will of course, have enjoyed a more successful career with the Royals than others.

But just how closely have you been paying attention to the form of some of them, since their departures from the club?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 26 former Reading midfielders, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they now play for.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Reading FC midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26

Michael Olise?


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Reading FC midfielders play for currently?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: