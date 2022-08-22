Over the years, Reading have had plenty of midfielders on their books.

Some of those will of course, have enjoyed a more successful career with the Royals than others.

But just how closely have you been paying attention to the form of some of them, since their departures from the club?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 26 former Reading midfielders, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they now play for.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Reading FC midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Michael Olise? Everton Aston Villa Crystal Palace Nottingham Forest