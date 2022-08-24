Over the years, there have been plenty of midfielders to have played for Plymouth Argyle.

Some of those will of course, have had enjoyed more success than others during their time with the Pilgrims.

But just how closely have you been paying attention to the career paths of some of those individuals, since their departures from Home Park?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 26 former Plymouth midfielders, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they now play for.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Plymouth Argyle midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Ben Reeves? Gillingham Rochdale Stevenage Mansfield