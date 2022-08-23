Morecambe have conducted some intriguing transfer business in the last few years, eventually culminating in their first ever promotion to the third tier of English football.

The Shrimps are winless in their opening five League One outings but supporters will trust that Derek Adams is able to get the best out of the squad at his disposal.

Here, we have put together a 26 question quiz, to see if you can name which club these 26 former Shrimps midfielders play for now, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Morecambe midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Alex Kenyon Scunthorpe United Rochdale Walsall Chester