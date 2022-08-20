Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Middlesbrough midfielders play for currently?

Published

29 seconds ago

on

Middlesbrough are under pressure to deliver this season after showing a lot of promise under Chris Wilder in the second half of last season.

Boro have been slow off the mark in the transfer market and will be aiming to strengthen their squad before the transfer deadline.

Here, we have put together a 26 question quiz to see if you can name which club these 26 former Boro midfielders play for now, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Middlesbrough midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26

Adam Clayton


Related Topics:

Passionate Football League obsessive and long-suffering Charlton Athletic supporter.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Middlesbrough midfielders play for currently?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: