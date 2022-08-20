Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Middlesbrough midfielders play for currently?

Middlesbrough are under pressure to deliver this season after showing a lot of promise under Chris Wilder in the second half of last season.

Boro have been slow off the mark in the transfer market and will be aiming to strengthen their squad before the transfer deadline.

Here, we have put together a 26 question quiz to see if you can name which club these 26 former Boro midfielders play for now, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

1 of 26 Adam Clayton Huddersfield Town Leeds United Doncaster Rovers Accrington Stanley