Luton Town are like their EFL rivals in that they’ve had a number of players on the books over the years. It’s the nature of the football ladder, as the Hatters move between divisions.

In this latest Football League World we take a look at 26 former midfielders, tasking you with picking out the club they are currently plying their trade with.

Can you score 100% with a 50-50 chance of doing so?

Let us know how you get on:

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Luton Town midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Jonathan Smith Salford City FC United of Manchester