Lincoln City have not had the greatest start to the new League One season.

The departure of Michael Appleton signalled the beginning of a new era for the club for the campaign ahead.

New manager Mark Kennedy has overseen the team’s first five games of the new term in which they have won just once, while drawing three more and losing one.

There are still three games to be played this month before the summer window slams shut.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz….

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Lincoln City midfielders play for currently? 1 of 26 Sam Clucas? Coventry City Swansea City Stoke City Norwich City