Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leyton Orient

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Leyton Orient midfielders play for currently?

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Leyton Orient have had a host of players playing for them over the years, making a look back through the history books a real interesting read. 

In this latest Football League World quiz, we’ve pieced together 26 former Orient midfielders, some of which are high-profile names and others that are slightly more obscure.

What we are tasking you with doing is identifying where each of them is currently plying their trade with a 50-50 chance.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Leyton Orient midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26

James Brophy


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Leyton Orient midfielders play for currently?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: