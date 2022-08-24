Leyton Orient have had a host of players playing for them over the years, making a look back through the history books a real interesting read.

In this latest Football League World quiz, we’ve pieced together 26 former Orient midfielders, some of which are high-profile names and others that are slightly more obscure.

What we are tasking you with doing is identifying where each of them is currently plying their trade with a 50-50 chance.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Leyton Orient midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 James Brophy Colchester Cambridge