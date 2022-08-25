A poor season last year saw Hartlepool United finish the season sat 17th in the league.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Paul Hartley has made a decent number of signings this summer in the hope that his side can push further up the table this year.

However, a 4-0 loss on the first day of the season seems to have set the tone for their season so far with the Pools yet to win a game, having lost three of their opening five.

This weekend, they face a tough trip to Leyton Orient but will no doubt be feeling the pressure to get a result.

However, as we await the game, it’s time to look back and see how much you know about these former Hartlepool players.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Hartlepool United midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Martin Smith Chesterfield Chorley South Shields Salford City