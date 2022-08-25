Over the years, there have been plenty of midfielders to have represented Doncaster Rovers.

Some of those will of course, have enjoyed more success than others during their time with the club.

But just how closely have you been following some of those individuals, since their departures from the Keepmoat Stadium?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 26 former Doncaster midfielders, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club they now play for.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Doncaster Rovers midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Dan Gardner? Oldham Scunthorpe Notts County Chesterfield