Charlton Athletic have had a strong start to the 2022-23 League One season, with eight points picked up out of a possible 15 so far.

New head coach Ben Garner will be fairly content as to how his time at the club has started, and he’s seen numerous new players recruited and as many head out of the door this summer.

Looking into the Addicks’ past though, can you work out where these 26 ex-Charlton midfielders ply their trade now? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Charlton Athletic midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Ben Dempsey Ayr United Kilmarnock Falkirk Partick Thistle