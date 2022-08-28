Cardiff City have gotten off to a reasonably promising start to their Championship season.

From their opening six league games, Steve Morison’s side have taken eight points, and are only outside the top ten on goal difference.

But there are still plenty of games left to be played this campaign and a long way still to go until the final whistle in May.

So for now, take a trip down memory lane and test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest Bluebirds quiz…

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Cardiff City midfielders play for currently? 1 of 26 Aaron Ramsey? Marseille Juventus OG Nice Arsenal