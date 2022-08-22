Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Burnley midfielders play for currently?

There has been plenty of change at Turf Moor this summer following Burnley’s relegation to the Championship.

With Vincent Kompany arriving as the club’s new manager, he has been keen to build himself a side that is able to push to the top end of the table.

As a result, there have been a number of new signings this summer and with the Clarets having lost just one of their four opening games, they’ve obviously having an impact.

However, it’s time to take a look back with this quiz about former Burnley midfielders and see if you can tell us where they’re currently playing.

1 of 26 Josh Benson Blackpool Grimsby Town Barnsley Arsenal