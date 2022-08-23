Six points from five games represents a decent start to life back in League One for Bristol Rovers, who sit 15th in the table as a result.

Joey Barton will likely feeling their ceiling is much higher this term but avoiding the relegation battle has to be their target this term.

They may yet do a bit more business in the transfer market and our quiz today is about former players.

Can you name which club these 26 ex-Bristol Rovers midfielders play for currently?

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Bristol Rovers midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 1. Ollie Clarke Northampton Mansfield Port Vale Bradford