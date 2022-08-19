Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Bristol City midfielders play for currently?

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Bristol City have had some fantastic midfielders over the years and in Alex Scott, they’ve got a teenager with a massive future. 

They’ll be hoping to keep hold of him for as long as possible but with a player of his potential, that is not always easy.

Our quiz today is about midfielders that have now left the Championship club.

What we’re asking is: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Bristol City midfielders play for currently?

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Bristol City midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26

1. Marlon Pack


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Bristol City midfielders play for currently?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: