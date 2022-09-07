Bradford City won’t be enjoying another lengthy cup run in this year’s edition of the League Cup.

The Bantams were eliminated by Championship side Blackburn Rovers but will set their sights firmly on promotion from League Two.

Mark Hughes’ side made plenty of impressive signings this summer and the former Stoke boss will be hoping he can launch a genuine push for automatic promotion this term.

Until the next game, why not test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Bradford City midfielders play for currently? 1 of 26 Josh Cullen? Anderlecht Southampton Burnley Charlton Athletic