Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackpool

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Blackpool FC midfielders play for currently?

Published

22 seconds ago

on

Blackpool are no different to the rest of the clubs floating around in the EFL in that they’ve had a number of players pass through Bloomfield Road over the years. 

In this latest Football League World quiz, we’ve opted to look on some of their former players.

We’ve laid our focus on former midfielders, listing 26 here and tasking you with identifying where they currently ply their trade.

Some are easy, others are more difficult, as we move down into non-league.

Can you score 100%?

1 of 26

Brad Potts


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Blackpool FC midfielders play for currently?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: