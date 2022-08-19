Blackburn Rovers have called upon the services of a plethora of midfielders over the years as they have tried to achieve a relative amount of success in the Football League.

Manager Jon Dahl Tomasson will be hoping that his current group of players will be able to deliver a response to the 3-0 defeat that they suffered at the hands of Reading earlier this week in tomorrow’s showdown with Sheffield United.

Although Blackburn are currently top of the Championship standings, they know that they will need to be at their very best at Bramall Lane in order to pick up a positive result as the Blades have won both of their home games this season.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name the teams that these ex-Blackburn midfielders play for now.

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Who does ex-Blackburn man Bradley Johnson play for now? Peterborough United Northampton Town Cambridge United MK Dons