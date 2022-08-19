Birmingham City will be hoping to comfortably avoid the Championship drop this season, with the Blues currently 12th after four matches.

Whilst we wait and see how John Eustace’s side fare up as the second tier campaign continues to progress, here, we have devised a 26 question quiz that will test your knowledge of where these past Birmingham City midfielders currently ply their trade.

Can you manage to score full marks on this latest Blues quiz? Let us know your scores via social media!

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Birmingham City midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 David Davis? Crewe FGR Mansfield Shrewsbury