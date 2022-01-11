Swindon Town are chasing promotion to Sky Bet League One this season.

Ben Garner’s side are fifth in the tier below and fighting for an automatic promotion place.

The club is currently three points behind third place Northampton Town and they have a game in hand on their rivals.

Northampton have lost their two most recent league games, including a 5-2 loss away to Swindon, which has allowed the club to close in on its nearest rivals for promotion.

However, Swindon were knocked out of the FA Cup on Friday evening following the 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, who were heavy favourites in the tie.

Swindon next play tomorrow night against Mansfield Town as the focus shifts back onto their league campaign.

Until then, why not test your knowledge by taking our latest Swindon Town quiz…

Quiz: Can you name which club Swindon Town signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Michael Carrick? Everton Sunderland West Ham Tottenham