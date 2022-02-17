Swindon Town have enjoyed a thoroughly entertaining season in chasing down promotion from League Two with Ben Garner working well in trying circumstances.

The Robins have conducted player recruitment to mixed degrees of success in recent years and could look overseas in the future.

Here, we have put together a 25 question quiz to see if you remember where Swindon signed these 25-non British players from, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club Swindon Town signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Drissa Traore Nottingham Forest Northampton Town Notts County Derby County