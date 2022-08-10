Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name which club Swindon Town signed these 25 English players from?

Published

14 seconds ago

on

Swindon Town follow the trend of many EFL clubs in that they’ve had a high turnover of players over recent seasons. 

Like any club plotting their way through such a competitive ladder like the EFL, the sentiment with players never really comes under consideration. They come and go.

In this latest quiz, we’ve identified 25 English players brought to Swindon in the last few years, testing you with identifying which club they signed from.

Can you score 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club Swindon Town signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25

Jordan Stevens


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club Swindon Town signed these 25 English players from?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: