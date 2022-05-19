Quiz: Can you name which club Swansea City sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

Swansea City experienced a rollercoaster of emotions during the 2010s.

The Jacks kicked off the decade by securing promotion to the Premier League in 2011 via the play-offs.

Swansea returned to Wembley Stadium in 2013 for the League Cup final where they managed to win their first major honour by defeating Bradford City.

After spending seven seasons in the top-flight, the Jacks were relegated to the Championship in 2018 on the final day of the campaign.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to take a look back at this eventful time in the club’s history by asking you to name the teams that Swansea sold these 23 players to in the 2010s.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below and then share your scores with fellow Swansea fans!

1 of 23 Who did Swansea sell Oliver McBurnie to? Southampton Leeds United Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield United