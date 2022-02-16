Russell Martin’s side haven’t quite matched the same level the team achieved last season.

Swansea City earned a route to the play-off final under Steve Cooper but fell at the final hurdle as they lost to Brentford.

This season has seen the Welsh club fall down the pecking order of the Championship table, with a mid-table finish now the likeliest outcome.

However, upcoming games against the likes of Sheffield United, Bournemouth and West Brom offer the team the chance to turn their fortunes around.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Can you name which club Swansea City signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 Fernando Llorente? Napoli Sevilla Juventus Udinese