Quiz: Can you name which club Swansea City signed these 20 strikers from?

Swansea City saw a lot of movement in their striking department during the previous transfer window.

Both Andre Ayew and Jamal Lowe left the club in what looked to be a major blow for the Swans, with the duo forming an effective partnership under Steve Cooper during the 2020/21 campaign and playing a huge part in guiding the second-tier side to the play-offs.

However, the Welsh outfit did move to replace the duo, as Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi arrived at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Unfortunately for them, only Piroe has been firing so far, but the Dutchman has been good enough to compensate for others and they will be hoping he can continue in a similar vein of form in the second half of the season.

Sticking to the theme of forwards, we’re asking you whether you know which club Swansea signed these 20 from.

Can you score 100%? Give it a go and let us know how you do via our social media channels!

1 of 20 Joel Piroe? Ajax Feyenoord PSV Vitesse