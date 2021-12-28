Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Can you name which club Sunderland sold these 26 players to?

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Sunderland have made a strong start to the League One campaign and will be hoping that their fourth attempt at securing promotion in the third tier will be a successful one. 

With a large chunk of the season still left to play, it will be interesting to see if the Black Cats can remain at the top end of the division. 

As we wait to see if that will come true, we have devised a 26-question quiz that tests your knowledge of where Sunderland have sold past players to. 

Can you score 100%? 

Quiz: Can you name which club Sunderland sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26

Charlie Wyke?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club Sunderland sold these 26 players to?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: