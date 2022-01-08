Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Can you name which club Sunderland signed these 28 midfielders from?

Over the years, there have been plenty of midfielders to have represented Sunderland.

Some of those players will of course, have enjoyed more success in the centre of the park for the Black Cats than others.

But do you remember which sides the club did business with, to bring some of those individuals to the Stadium of Light in recent years?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 28 past and present Sunderland midfielders, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club the Black Cats signed them from.

1 of 28

Carl Winchester?


