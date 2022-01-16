Quiz: Can you name which club Sunderland signed these 28 defenders from?

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson will likely be keen to strengthen his squad a little more before the January window closes.

The Black Cats are battling for automatic promotion back to the Championship and a few more signings could help them get there.

Today, our focus is on some of the transfer business that the North East club have done over the years.

What we’re asking is: Can you name which club Sunderland signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 1. Dion Sanderson Birmingham City Wolves Aston Villa West Brom