Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

Quiz: Can you name which club Stoke City sold these 26 players to?

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Stoke City may have lost some momentum in recent months but they remain in the Championship play-off mix.

Michael O’Neill will likely be hoping that January can give his squad the boost they may need to secure a top six finish, though there are likely to be departures as well as new arrivals.

Our quiz today is all about previous player sales, what we’re asking is: Can you name which club Stoke City sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26

1. Nathan Collins


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Can you name which club Stoke City sold these 26 players to?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: