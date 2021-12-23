Quiz: Can you name which club Stoke City sold these 26 players to?

Stoke City may have lost some momentum in recent months but they remain in the Championship play-off mix.

Michael O’Neill will likely be hoping that January can give his squad the boost they may need to secure a top six finish, though there are likely to be departures as well as new arrivals.

Our quiz today is all about previous player sales, what we’re asking is: Can you name which club Stoke City sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 1. Nathan Collins Arsenal Southampton Burnley Leicester City