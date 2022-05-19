Stoke City were unable to challenge for a promotion place in the Championship this season.

Michael O’Neill’s side fell away in the second half of the campaign, despite a strong start to the year.

The Potters will be hoping for better things to come over the next 12 months as the club looks to establish itself back in the Premier League.

The club now has the months ahead to invest in any improvements in the squad they feel is necessary.

But until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Quiz: Can you name which club Stoke City sold these 23 players to from the last decade? 1 of 23 Nathan Collins? Brentford Bournemouth Burnley Brighton & Hove Albion