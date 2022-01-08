It is fair to say that in recent times, Stoke City have experienced a mixed amount of success when it comes to recruiting midfielders.

Whereas Nick Powell, Sam Clucas and Mario Vrancic have all managed to deliver the goods at this level, Giannelli Imbula and Badou Ndiaye both failed to live up to expectations during their respective spells at the bet365 Stadium.

Given that clubs are now free to sign players, it will be interesting to see whether Stoke boss Michael O’Neill decides to engage in any transfer business.

Ahead of the club’s FA Cup clash with Leyton Orient this weekend, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to guess which teams Stoke signed these 28 midfielders from.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

Quiz: Can you name which club Stoke City signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Who did Stoke sign Romaine Sawyers on loan from earlier this season? West Brom West Ham Wolves Newcastle United