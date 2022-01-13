Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Can you name which club Stoke City signed these 28 defenders from?

Over the years, there have been plenty of defenders to have represented Stoke City.

Some of those will of course, have had a bigger impact than others during their time with the Potters.

But do you which teams the club did business with, to bring some of those individuals to the bet365 Stadium?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 28 past and present Stoke defenders, and all you have to do, is correctly say which club the Potters signed them from.

1 of 28

Ben Wilmot?


