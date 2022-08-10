After an 11 year absence, Stockport County finally made their way back into the EFL earlier this year when they became champions of the National League.

Backed by local businessman Mark Stott, who has pumped millions into the club, the Hatters are widely tipped to be promotion candidates once again – this time in the fourth tier.

Can you work out where these 25 past and present County players from England were signed from though? Take our brand new quiz and see if you can score full marks!

Quiz: Can you name which club Stockport County signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Fraser Horsfall Doncaster Mansfield Northampton Stevenage