Shrewsbury Town will be hoping to strengthen during what could be a vital January period as they look to pull away from the drop zone.

Although the Shrews will need to use some of the money generated from Oliver Norburn’s sale to balance the books, manager Steve Cotterill will be hoping he can have access to a percentage of those funds to compensate for his departure and strengthen the required areas to make them a real force in the third tier once more.

Norburn is just one of 26 names in this quiz as we ask you: can you name which club Shrewsbury sold these 26 players to?

Can you score 100%? Why not give it a go?

Quiz: Can you name which club Shrewsbury Town sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Oliver Norburn? Hull City Ipswich Town Peterborough United Portsmouth