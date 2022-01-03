Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Can you name which club Shrewsbury Town signed these 20 strikers from?

Shrewsbury Town kicked off their transfer business at the weekend by bolstering their attacking options as they sealed a temporary deal for Saikou Janneh.

The 21-year-old striker will be determined to hit the ground running for the club in the coming months as the Shrews look to push on in the third-tier.

Whereas the likes of Grant Holt, Jason Cummings and James Collins all managed to produce some memorable moments for Shrewsbury during their respective stints at the club, some individuals have ultimately failed to make a positive impression at the New Meadow in recent years.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your knowledge by asking you to name the clubs that Shrewsbury signed these 20 strikers from.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

Who did Shrewsbury sign Grant Holt from in 2008?


