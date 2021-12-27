Sheffield Wednesday have been able to call upon the services of a host of players since the turn of the century.

Whilst Michail Antonio and Chris Brunt both went on to feature at the highest level for different clubs after leaving Hillsborough, a lot of individuals have failed to reach new heights after moving on to pastures new.

With the transfer window set to open next month, it will be interesting to see whether Wednesday boss Darren Moore decides to allow some of his fringe players to seal exits.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your Wednesday knowledge by asking you which teams the club sold these 26 players to.

Can you get 100%?

Get involved now!

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield Wednesday sold these 26 players to?

1 of 26 Who did Sheffield Wednesday sell Julian Borner to? Hertha Berlin Wolfsburg Hannover 96 Schalke 04