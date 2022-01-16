Sheffield Wednesday are set for an exciting second half to the season as they hunt down the play-off places in League One.

The Owls have been impressively solid defensively under Darren Moore with the likes of Liam Palmer and Dominic Iorfa demonstrating that they could be applying their trade in a higher division.

Here, we have put together a 28 question quiz to see if you remember where the Owls signed these 28 defenders from, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield Wednesday signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Lewis Gibson Burnley Manchester United Everton Liverpool