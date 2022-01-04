Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield Wednesday signed these 20 strikers from?

Sheffield Wednesday sit in eighth place in the League One table.

The Owls have now lost two on the spin following a 1-0 loss away to Shrewsbury on January 2. That defeat followed a humiliating 5-0 thrashing at the Stadium of Light to second place Sunderland.

Darren Moore’s side are now six points from the playoff places, with Plymouth Argyle on 43 points, to Wednesday’s 37.

Wednesday next play again on January 15 away to Plymouth in a must-win game. It was Plymouth who also knocked the club out of this year’s FA Cup.

As we await Wednesday’s next game, take our quiz to test your knowledge on their recent past…

