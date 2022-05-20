Sheffield United have had a strong season this year under the management of Paul Heckingbottom, making it to the play-offs.

Despite putting up a brilliant fight particularly in the second leg of their semi-final, they were beaten by Nottingham Forest across two legs to miss out on the play-off final.

They face another season of Championship football but will be hoping they can get another chance to go up next season.

For now, we’re going to look back at the last ten years with this quiz and you have to tell us where these players that left Sheffield United went to.

Quiz: Can you name which club Sheffield United sold these 23 players to from the last decade?

1 of 24 Matthew Lowton Ferencvaros Burnley Aston Villa Sheffield Wednesday